National
HomeNational

LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive A ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Doll For Christmas

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) gives his daughter Zhuri Nova James a kiss during a press conference after the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 93-89 for the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, June 19, 2016.

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

As we were celebrating Christmas with our families, some of our favorite celebrities were spending it with their loved ones. We got pictures on the ‘Gram and IG stories showing us a sneak peak into their Christmas morning. While many of the videos were cute, none warmed our heart more than a video of LeBron James‘ daughter, Zhuri, opening up one (of her many) Christmas gifts. LeBron James was video taping on his phone and caught this cute moment.

View this post on Instagram

Zhuri opening up her gifts 💝

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

Zhuri screamed, “Ahhh! I have a brown skin girl!

You hear some of the women in the background of the video singing the iconic Beyoncé song, “Brown skin girlllll, ya skin just like pearllllss.

LeBron James overhears and says, “You got a what Z? Z what you got? What you got?” In full on Dad mode, he’s trying to capture the moment and tells his older son, “Bryce, watch out boy!” so he can film his daughter. Someone tells her, “Show daddy,” and she holds up the Black Barbie dolls.

Then LeBron James starts singing, “Brown skin girlllls” and she finishes, “ya skin just like pearlllss,” before screaming in excitement over her next gift, which is a stuffed puppy.

Someone asks, “Is that a real dog?” and LeBron James says, “Hell no! Ain’t no more dogs now.”

LeBron also posted more photos of his kids opening up their gifts on Christmas morning and his wife Savannah chilling and watching with a smile while wearing her black silk bonnet. You gotta love Black families.

Beauties, this moment illustrates how important representation is. It’s important for little girls (and boys) to have toys that reflect and look like them. I hope more toy companies see this video and take note.

What gift were your kids most excited about this holiday season? Share with us in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

LeBron James’ Little Girl Zhuri Is Our Next Big Beauty Influencer!

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

Beyoncé Is Sleighing Her Holiday Season Style With The Help Of This Black Designer

Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos

20 photos Launch gallery

You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos

Continue reading You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos

You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos

It's hard to believe Christmas came and went - and that it only lasted 24 hours. While we were spending time with our loved ones, our favorite celebrities were doing the same! Many took to Instagram to show off their holiday gifts, their children in matching outfits, and more. There was so much Christmas cuteness, we could barely take it! While you were spending time with your family and loved ones, you might have missed some of the best celebrity looks on the Internet. Don't worry - we got you! We 'rounded up some of our favorite celebrity looks whether it was The Wilsons in matching red pajamas of the Wade family in Maui. Keep on clicking to see some of our favorite Christmas looks. Happy holidays!

LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive A ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Doll For Christmas  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Local
Plane Crashes Into Prince George’s County Home

A small plane has crashed into a home in Prince George’s county. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Chestnut and…
12.30.19
New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens To Release Additional Playoff Tickets

Did you miss your chance to land Ravens playoff tickets this year? Don’t worry, the team announced Thursday it will…
12.27.19
Columbus Police Car
Two Injured In Shootings Across Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating two shootings that took place Thursday night across the city. The first shooting happened around 9:17…
12.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close