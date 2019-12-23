Local
HomeLocal

28-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Excape Nightclub

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A Joppa man is facing charges in the fatal stabbing of another man at the Excape nightclub.

Baltimore County Police said Joshua David Edwards got into an argument with the victim, 32-year-old David Bryan Collins Jr. also of Joppa.

The argument escalated into a fight and then Edwards pulled out a knife and stabbed Collins.

He later died from his injuries.

Edwards is being held at Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens Beat Cleveland, Now No. 1 Seed in…

The Baltimore Ravens are on the fast track to the Super Bowl after Sunday’s 31-15 win against the Cleveland Browns.…
12.23.19
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
Woman Shot in the Head, Killed Outside Kim’s…

A woman was shot in the head and left for dead Sunday in southeast Baltimore. City cops said it happened…
12.23.19
Police Tape
28-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Excape Nightclub

A Joppa man is facing charges in the fatal stabbing of another man at the Excape nightclub. Baltimore County Police…
12.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close