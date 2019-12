A body found at a recycling center this week has been identified.

Baltimore County Police said the man found on Tuesday afternoon was 42-year-old John Ernest Stevens, of Laurel.

Officers found his body parts strewn among the recycling, department spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. A cause of death is being determined by a medical examiner.

Source: Associated Press

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: