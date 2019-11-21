Local
HomeLocal

Woman’s Body Found Along I-95 in Laurel

US Dep't Of Transportation Reports That 61,000 Bridges Structurally Deficient

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found along I-95 in Prince George’s County Thursday morning.

A driver reported seeing the body on the shoulder of the northbound interstate near Route 198 in the Laurel area around 7:30 a.m.

Officials are working to find out what led to the woman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-345-2101.

See Also: Police Believe Body Found is 50-Year-Old Missing Woman

See Also: Woman’s Body Found Inside Car In Horseshoe Casino Parking Garage

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

crime , I-95 , Maryland State Police

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 3: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh marc
Report: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to Plead…

UPDATE 11/21/19 1:30 PM EST:  Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has reportedly struck a plea deal with prosecutors. According to…
11.21.19
US Dep't Of Transportation Reports That 61,000 Bridges Structurally Deficient
Woman’s Body Found Along I-95 in Laurel

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found along I-95 in Prince George’s…
11.21.19
23076062
Maryland Mayor Reveals Plan To Address Town’s Power…

The mayor of a Maryland town that frequently loses power has revealed a plan to address the issue. The Carroll…
11.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close