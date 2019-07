Baltimore Police say that a woman’s body was found inside of of a vehicle in the Horseshoe Casino parking garage on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the garage around 6:00 p.m. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.

Source:FoxBaltimore