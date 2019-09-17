Local
HomeLocal

Police Believe Body Found is 50-Year-Old Missing Woman

crime scene investigation, forensic examines the corpse

Source: blackCAT / Getty

Baltimore County Police found a body over the weekend that they believe might be 50-year-old Charla Melvin.

Melvin was reported missing on September 9th. Investigators suspect she was the victim of foul play after her cousin, Thomas Davis, Jr.’s body was found on September 10 in Eastwood Park. He apparently committed suicide.

“We continue to look at what the MO was leading up to the homicide,” Baltimore County Police Corporal Sean Vinson said. “But at this point, we do have evidence that there was some type of conflict between the cousin and Ms. Melvin.”

The body was found wrapped in blankets and plastic on the 2300 block of Hollins Street. Initial findings show the woman died from sharp-force trauma. The body is awaiting official identification via the medical examiner’s office.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county , crime , missing woman

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-TRAIN-ACCIDENT
Train Hits Car in Baltimore County, Person Injured

A train hit a vehicle in Baltimore County Tuesday, injuring one person. The incident happened in the 7500 block of…
09.17.19
Shadow of a iron gate
Teens Sentenced in Connection to Baltimore County Police…

A pair of teens convicted of burglary in connection with the death of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio will spend…
09.17.19
crime scene investigation, forensic examines the corpse
Police Believe Body Found is 50-Year-Old Missing Woman

Baltimore County Police found a body over the weekend that they believe might be 50-year-old Charla Melvin. Melvin was reported…
09.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close