Baltimore police have arrested 19 men after a two-week prostitution sting operation that mainly focused on the Brooklyn community, with other arrests made in the Patapsco Ave corridor, Garrison neighborhood and the O’Donnell Heights neighborhood.

The men, ages ranging from 26-78, were arrested between November 4 and November 15.

Source:FoxBaltimore