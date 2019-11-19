Local
Police: Man Raped & Robbed Woman He Met on Dating App

The picture shows hands handcuffed together. The person is wearing a business sh

A man was arrested last week for allegedly raping and robbing a woman he met on a dating app.

Police in Montgomery County said Demitrious Harriott met the victim at his Silver Spring apartment around 2:30 a.m. Friday (November 15) after exchanging messages on the app. The 24-year-old is accused of then grabbing her and pushing her into a stairwell as they walked down a hallway together.

Investigators say Harriott sexually assaulted the victim and slammed her face into a concrete wall before stealing her phone and running away.

Harriott was arrested later Friday and has been charged with second-degree rape, robbery and assault.

