Man Shot in West Baltimore, Refused to Give Cops Details

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Baltimore City Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in West Baltimore that left a man injured.

It happened on the 16 block of Westwood Avenue at around 8:16 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene to find the 35-year-old victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back.

They said the victim was very uncooperative with investigators and refused to give them any information. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

