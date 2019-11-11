Suspects Charged in Glen Burnie Home Invasion Shooting

A pair of suspects have been charged in a home invasion that led to a shooting in Glen Burnie last week.

Anne Arundel County Police arrested 20-year-old Tyler Perdue on Thursday. The second suspect, 38-year-old Patrick Doerr, who was injured in the shooting, was being treated at a nearby hospital as of Friday and will be charged upon his release.

Meanwhile, Perdue of Lansdowne has been slapped with 13 charges, including burglary and assault. He also has a pending burglary charge in Baltimore County and a pending charge for violating probation.

Police said homeowner Thomas Fisher was checking his chicken coop when he heard a noise coming from his house on Thursday morning.

He went inside and saw his fiancée, Katrina Brown, struggling with two intruders. Fisher grabbed his shotgun and shot one of the intruders in the leg as they were fleeing.

Investigators said the four people may have known each other and the home invasion could have been a targeted incident.

Source: CBS Baltimore

