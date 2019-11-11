Local
HomeLocal

Suspects Charged in Glen Burnie Home Invasion Shooting

dangerous masked burglar with crowbar breaking into a victim's home door,Home insurance concept

Source: krisanapong detraphiphat / Getty

A pair of suspects have been charged in a home invasion that led to a shooting in Glen Burnie last week.

Anne Arundel County Police arrested 20-year-old Tyler Perdue on Thursday. The second suspect, 38-year-old Patrick Doerr, who was injured in the shooting, was being treated at a nearby hospital as of Friday and will be charged upon his release.

Meanwhile, Perdue of Lansdowne has been slapped with 13 charges, including burglary and assault. He also has a pending burglary charge in Baltimore County and a pending charge for violating probation.

Police said homeowner Thomas Fisher was checking his chicken coop when he heard a noise coming from his house on Thursday morning.

He went inside and saw his fiancée, Katrina Brown, struggling with two intruders. Fisher grabbed his shotgun and shot one of the intruders in the leg as they were fleeing.

Investigators said the four people may have known each other and the home invasion could have been a targeted incident.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Anne Arundel County , crime , glen burnie

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Portrait of smiling Mixed Race soldier saluting near American flag
This is How Baltimore is Celebrating Veterans Day…

Baltimore’s Veterans Day 2019 celebrations are being held Monday at the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens. The annual Veterans Day Prayer…
11.11.19
Police Tape
Man Shot in West Baltimore, Refused to Give…

Baltimore City Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in West Baltimore that left a man injured. It happened on…
11.11.19
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Makes NFL History During…

Lamar Jackson delivered the longest touchdown run of his career Sunday. During the 49-13 defeat agains the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close