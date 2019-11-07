Local
Police: Intruder Shot During Home Invasion in Glen Burnie

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a home invasion that ended in a shooting early Thursday morning.

It happened on Nabbs Creek Road and Solley Road in Glen Burnie

Officials said a homeowner in the area was checking his chicken coop when he heard a noise coming from the house.

He went inside and saw his fiancee struggling with two intruders. Police said the homeowner grabbed his shotgun and shot one of the intruders in the leg as they were running away.

The second suspect is still on the loose. Police said the home invasion could have been a targeted incident.

Both the homeowner’s fiancee and the intruder who was shot were taken to the hospital.

