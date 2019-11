The Baltimore police sergeant found guilty last month for misconduct in office and assaulting a fellow off-duty officer will not serve jail time.

Sgt. Marlon Koushall was sentenced Thursday to a 16-year suspended sentence for his misconduct and second degree assault conviction.

See Also: Baltimore City Police Department Closes Investigation And Calls Sean Suiter Death A Suicide

