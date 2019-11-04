Local
Trespasser Grabs Sword, Threatens to Kill Residents During Home Invasion

A masked burglar, 22 August 2000. SMH Picture by TANYA LAKE

Source: The Sydney Morning Herald / Getty

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after police in Annapolis said he forced his way inside of a home last Friday.

According to the police report, the homeowner was trying to enter his home when Michael Davis allegedly forced his way inside. Davis then began yelling at the victim before pulling a sword from the sheath that was hanging on the wall, threatening to kill the victim and another man inside the home.

During the struggle, Davis fell back and the victim was able to hold him down until officers arrived.

Davis was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, fourth-degree burglary, reckless endangerment and trespassing.

He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Source: CBS Baltimore

