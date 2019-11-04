Larry Young Morning Show
Under Armour To Be Investigated By Feds

Under Armour

Under Armour Inc. is being investigated by federal authorities over its accounting practices.

The probe is examining whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, the report said.

The athletic gear company said Sunday that it has been cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice on their investigations for two years.

