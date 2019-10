The founder of Under Armour is stepping down.

Kevin Plank will no longer be CEO at the new year. Instead, he’ll become the company’s executive chairman and brand chief.

President & Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk will become the Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2020.

The 56-year-old Frisk will report to Plank and will take a seat on the board.

You can read the full press release here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

