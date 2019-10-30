National
Nation’s Report Card Shows Student Performance is Lagging

The nation’s latest report card shows America’s eighth graders are falling behind in math and reading. But, fourth graders are doing slightly better in reading.

Findings also showed declines among fourth graders in math. Mississippi, the District of Columbia and some big-city school districts showed gains.

Nationwide, a little more than a third of eighth graders are proficient in reading and math. About a third of fourth graders are proficient in reading, while more than 40% of fourth graders are proficient in math.

The nationwide test is given to a sampling of students in those grades every two years. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos calls the results “devastating” and using them to renew her push for expanded school choice.

