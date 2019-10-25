Baltimore Says Goodbye to Rep. Elijah Cummings at Public Funeral [Video]

Baltimoreans and dignitaries gathered at New Psalmist Baptist Church for Friday’s public funeral for Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Check out the video below of the service.

Former President Barack Obama is expected to speak at the funeral. Additional speakers also include former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

Congressman Cummings died last Thursday morning (October 17) at the Gilchrist Hospice Care at the age of 68 after battling numerous videos.

On Wednesday, there was be a public viewing from at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center, immediately followed by a Community-Wide Celebration of the Life of Congressman Cummings.

Yesterday, Rep. Cummings lied in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. A formal ceremony was held in the morning, which will be open to Members of Congress, the Cummings family and invited guests. Following the ceremony, there will be a public viewing.

In lieu of flowers, the Cummings family requests donations are made to the Elijah Cummings Youth Program, Morgan State University or Howard University.

