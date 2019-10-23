Local
Baltimore Police: Juveniles Aged 12-15 Years Old Committed A Bunch Of Armed Robberies Downtown

Baltimore Police say a group of kids between 12 and 15 years old, committed three separate armed robberies from Mount Vernon to downtown Baltimore which started Sunday night.

“Pretty much,” Detective Donny Moses said. “They went from victim to victim to victim.”

It was the second robbery on North Charles Street that led to a 14-year-old boy being arrested.

The other two scattered and detectives say they have reason to believe at least one of the other suspects was even younger than that.

“These suspects looked to be quiet young,” Moses said. “When they should be at home getting ready for school on a Monday night, they out robbing people in downtown Baltimore.

