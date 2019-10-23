Local
Johns Hopkins Students Robbed at Gunpoint Near BMA

A masked burglar, 22 August 2000. SMH Picture by TANYA LAKE

Source: The Sydney Morning Herald / Getty

Baltimore City Police are investigating a report of a robbery near the Baltimore Museum of Art late Monday evening.

Two Johns Hopkins University students told cops they were robbed at gunpoint by six juveniles.

The two said they were walking toward campus at Art Museum Drive and Charles Street when they were approached from behind by the six suspects. Only one the suspects had a gun

One of the students gave the suspects her cell phone, then the suspects ran away- last seen running south into the Wyman Park Deli.

Source: CBS Baltimore

