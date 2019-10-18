Local
What Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in Congress? Here’s What the Law Says…

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The city of Baltimore as well as the state of Maryland and the nation are grappling with the sudden death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The 68-year-old died Thursday from complications of long-term health problems.

But the question remains: What happens when a seated member of the U.S. Congress dies in the middle of their term?

There will be a special election. Gov. Larry Hogan has 10 days to issue a proclamation announcing a special primary election and a special general election will be held to fill the vacancy.

The special primary election is held on a Tuesday at least 65 days after the proclamation was released.

Gov. Hogan has yet to announce the special election.

Source: CBS Baltimore

9 photos

Rep. Elijah Cummings

