Gov. Hogan Fills Vacancies in the House of Delegates

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Interview With Fox News' Bill Hemmer

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appointed two people Wednesday to fill vacancies in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Carl Jackson and Cathi Forbes will fill the 2 vacant seats in the 141-member House. Both are Democrats who will represent districts in Baltimore County.

Jackson is an analyst at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. He will represent District 8 in a seat that was held by Eric Bromwell, who left to serve as Baltimore County’s first opioid strategy coordinator.

Forbes is a mediation coordinator for the Orphans’ Court of Baltimore County. She will represent District 42A in a seat that was held by Stephen Lafferty, who left to be Baltimore County’s chief sustainability officer.

Gov. Larry Hogan

