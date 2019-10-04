Local
Mold Found at University of Maryland Again

COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 6: The campus of the University of

University of Maryland students and faculty say they are finding mold in their classrooms.

A faculty member took photos showing splotches of green on furniture and spores growing on books in Woods Hall.

Professors who teach in that building are blaming it on humidity issues.

The university’s facilities management department issued a statement acknowledging the humidity issues, saying in part:

“We have taken a number of responsive and proactive measures to combat humidity challenges. These include mold renovation, foundation waterproofing and installation of rain guards.”

The school dealt with mold problems in dorm rooms last year.

University of Maryland

