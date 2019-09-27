Pool of 300 Possible Jurors Questioned Friday in Capital Gazette Shooting Case

A lengthy jury selection process is underway to pick who decide the fate of the Capital Gazette newspaper shooter.

Five people died in that shooting last year. Jarrod Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible.

Legal experts say the questionnaire will aid the process by helping to find people early on who can’t serve on the jury due to biases in a highly publicized case in a small community.

Judge Laura Ripken has scheduled three days of jury selection beginning Oct. 30.

Source: CBS Baltimore

