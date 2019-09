Free Ravens tickets for Sunday’s game are up for grabs and all you have to do is show off your pet.

The team is calling on the public to tweet them a picture of you wearing purple with your pet to win those tickets.

Pretty easy, huh? Good luck!

Our dogs 💜 > #RavensFlock, tweet us a picture of you wearing purple with your pet to win a pair of tickets to Sunday's game❗️ pic.twitter.com/Qhks8r94YS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 27, 2019

