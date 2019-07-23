Baltimore Ravens/ M&T Bank Stadium Complete $120 Million In Renovations

The home of the Baltimore Ravens will look a lot different this season thanks to a multi-million dollar upgrade project that just wrapped up.

The three-year, $120 million project includes 4K Ultra HD video displays, escalators and elevators to the upper deck, a new club level and more.

There are now more than 220 televisions in the northwest suite with four large new LED video boards.

Fans will get their first look at the changes on Saturday, when the Ravens hold an open training camp practice at M&T Bank Stadium. The practice begins at 6 p.m, and fireworks and a laser light show will follow.

