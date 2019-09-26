Local
HomeLocal

Man Facing 60 Years in Prison For Baltimore Club Shooting

Prisoners chat in the exercise yeard at at the Metropolitan Remand Reception Cen

Source: The Sydney Morning Herald / Getty

A Baltimore man could spend 60 years behind bars for the murder of another man outside of Club Oxygen in Baltimore in September 2018.

Karaca Hyman was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of Abdoulie Jallow and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Police learned that Hyman was heard telling a crowd, “I’ll be back, I got something for you,” then a few minutes later returned driving a green 4-door BMW and struck Jallow with his car as he crossed Calvert Street. Jallow approached the driver’s side door and was then shot four times in the chest and arms as the driver sped away from the scene. The murder was captured on CCTV footage.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 20.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Judge gavel with Justice lawyers, Businesswoman in suit or lawyer, Advice and Legal services Concept.
Trial Begins For Woman Charged in Connection to…

Valeria Smith faced a judge in court Thursday in connection to the death of her stepmother Jacquelyn Smith. Smith was…
09.26.19
Police Tape
Van Driver Arrested on Suspected DUI in Fatal…

A portion of Interstate 95 in Arbutus is back open Thursday after a fatal morning crash. It happened around 7:20…
09.26.19
Prisoners chat in the exercise yeard at at the Metropolitan Remand Reception Cen
Man Facing 60 Years in Prison For Baltimore…

A Baltimore man could spend 60 years behind bars for the murder of another man outside of Club Oxygen in Baltimore…
09.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close