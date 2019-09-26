Man Facing 60 Years in Prison For Baltimore Club Shooting

A Baltimore man could spend 60 years behind bars for the murder of another man outside of Club Oxygen in Baltimore in September 2018.

Karaca Hyman was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of Abdoulie Jallow and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Police learned that Hyman was heard telling a crowd, “I’ll be back, I got something for you,” then a few minutes later returned driving a green 4-door BMW and struck Jallow with his car as he crossed Calvert Street. Jallow approached the driver’s side door and was then shot four times in the chest and arms as the driver sped away from the scene. The murder was captured on CCTV footage.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 20.

Source: CBS Baltimore

