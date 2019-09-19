Larry Young Morning Show
HomeLarry Young Morning Show

Governor Hogan Calls Directs AG Frosh To Prosecute More Baltimore Violent Crime Cases

Handcuffs featured image

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was in Baltimore Wednesday evening to discuss crime in the city.

During his press conference, Governor Hogan made two announcements related to addressing violent crime in Baltimore City. One of the announcements was directed toward Attorney General Brian Frosh who he directed to start prosecuting more violent crime cases in Baltimore.

The governor also wants state police to dramatically increase the execution of high-priority warrants for violent offenders starting immediately.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:FoxBaltimore

 

Videos
Local
Handcuffs featured image
Governor Hogan Calls Directs AG Frosh To Prosecute…

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was in Baltimore Wednesday evening to discuss crime in the city. During his press conference, Governor…
09.19.19
Breaking TOPSHOT-US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Breaking
Reported Explosion at the McDonogh School, Student Among…

UPDATE 9/18/19 11:00 AM: Baltimore Gas and Electric and Baltimore County Fire Department crews are on scene investigating the cause…
09.18.19
Eastern League of Professional Baseball All-Star Week
Brooks Robinson Baseball Field Dedicated In West Baltimore

Hall of Famers Cal Ripken and Eddie Murray visited Frederick Douglass High School to help dedicate a brand-new baseball field,…
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close