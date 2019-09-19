Governor Hogan Calls Directs AG Frosh To Prosecute More Baltimore Violent Crime Cases

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was in Baltimore Wednesday evening to discuss crime in the city.

During his press conference, Governor Hogan made two announcements related to addressing violent crime in Baltimore City. One of the announcements was directed toward Attorney General Brian Frosh who he directed to start prosecuting more violent crime cases in Baltimore.

The governor also wants state police to dramatically increase the execution of high-priority warrants for violent offenders starting immediately.

Source:FoxBaltimore