Body Found Across the Street From High School in West Baltimore

A body was found across the street from Carver Vocational-Technical High School in West Baltimore Tuesday.
School workers found the man’s body hanging on a fence. Police investigating what they’re calling an apparent suicide as students were walking into school.
A new bill at City Hall would require agencies who provide services to youth to receive special training.
It would allow workers to recognize signs that a child has been exposed to trauma.
The bill’s sponsor, Councilman Zeke Cohen, wrote on Facebook yesterday: “Today a former student called to tell me she saw the aftermath of a suicide that happened a block from her school. She could barely get the words out… More than passing this law, we need to come together, stand up for each other, and heal.”
Source: Fox Baltimore
