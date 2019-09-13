Body Found Across the Street From High School in West Baltimore

A body was found across the street from Carver Vocational-Technical High School in West Baltimore Tuesday.

School workers found the man’s body hanging on a fence. Police investigating what they’re calling an apparent suicide as students were walking into school.

A new bill at City Hall would require agencies who provide services to youth to receive special training.

See Also: New Bill To Help Baltimore Youth With Trauma

It would allow workers to recognize signs that a child has been exposed to trauma.

The bill’s sponsor, Councilman Zeke Cohen, wrote on Facebook yesterday: “Today a former student called to tell me she saw the aftermath of a suicide that happened a block from her school. She could barely get the words out… More than passing this law, we need to come together, stand up for each other, and heal.”

Source: Fox Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: