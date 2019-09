A public hearing was held at City Hall Thursday to discuss legislation meant to help local kids heal from trauma. The newly formed Baltimore Health Committee hosted a hearing on Councilmember Zeke Cohen’s Baltimore Trauma Responsive Care Act.

This bill was inspired by the powerful testimony of students after the February shooting at Frederick Douglass High School.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore