1 Dead Following 4 Late Night Shootings in Baltimore

A man is dead following a series of shootings late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Police first responded to the 5800 block of Chinquapin Parkway for a report of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m. They said they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back and lower body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Later that night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Lafayette Avenue around 11:28 p.m.. A 44-year-old man had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of West North Avenue for another report of a shooting. A 32-year-old man was shot in the knee and taken to the hospital where he’s expected to survive.

The last shooting of the night happened around 12:05 a.m. Tuesday on the 3000 block of East Monument Street. A 21-year-old man had been shot in the face, hand and leg. He was taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown at the time.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department.

Source: CBS Baltimore

