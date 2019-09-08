Local
LGBTQ Advocates Calling Murder of Trans Teen a Hate Crime

Police Tape

Baltimore’s LGBTQ community is remembering the life of a transgender teen killed in Baltimore at the beginning of the month.

Bailey Reeves was one of seven people shot in Baltimore on Labor Day. She was only 17 years old.

Police found her in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds on Parkwood Avenue. They said she had just left a cookout with friends.

Baltimoreans, including members of the city’s LGBTQ community, gathered on a small lot at the corner of North Avenue and Charles Street to remember Reeves Friday.

“It was uncalled for. Like, it was no reason for it. And then the simple fact, I literally saw her and hour before [she was shot],” said Thomas Reeves, her brother.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this murder to call 410-396-2100.

