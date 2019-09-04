Fashion Exhibition Opening at Maryland Historical Society

The Maryland Historical Society in Baltimore will serve as the location for a fashion exhibition with nearly 100 examples of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories spanning four centuries.
The clothing will have connections to presidents, royalty and everyday Marylanders. Among the pieces that will be on display is a gown worn to George Washington’s inaugural ball.
Designer Christian Siriano, a Maryland native, will serve as the emcee of a fashion show on October 5, the day before the exhibition opens to the public. The installation opens on October 6.
Source: CBS Baltimore
