Baltimore Awarded Federal Funding for Environmental Education Programs

Volunteers: Family cleans up their community park. Recycling bin.

Source: Pamela Moore / Getty

The city of Baltimore earned some federal funding for environmental education programs.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will provide $120,000 to give students immersive environmental education opportunities.

The Parks & People Foundation and the Living Classrooms Foundation will each receive $60,000 to strengthen environmental learning programs in the city.

Both organizations are Baltimore-based nonprofits.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Batimore , environment

