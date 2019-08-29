Local
Dog Walker Stabbed to Death in D.C.

Police in Washington, D.C. are working to find out why a local man stabbed a dog walker to death.

According to reports, 27-year-old Margery Magill was assautled Tuesday night as she walked the dog back to its apartment. Her screams as well as howling from the small yellow pitfall mix alerted a neighboring couple who attempted to help.

Magill later died at a hospital. District police arrested 4-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne that same night at an area apartment and charged Wednesday with first-degree murder. Police didn’t immediately release a motive, but said sexual assault and robbery have been ruled out and there’s no connection between the Magill and Aregahegne.

Authorities are trying to figure out if Aregahegne has mental health issues.

