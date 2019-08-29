National
HomeNational

College Student Plunges 80 Feet to the Ground While Practicing ‘Extreme’ Yoga

Yoga Boot Camp participants in an intensive yoga program held at the Karuna sanc

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

A college student in Mexico is lucky to be alive after falling 80 feet from a sixth-floor balcony while performing a yoga pose over a railing.

In a photo spread across social media, 23-year-old Alexa Terrazas is seen hanging upside down on the outside of the balcony rail while supporting herself with her waist and the weight of her legs, which are bent. According to that tweet, she was practicing “extreme” yoga.

 

She fell shortly after the picture was taken, breaking 110 bones. Miraculously, she survived 11 hours of surgery and faces years of recovery.

Source: Fox Chicago

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

mexico , yoga

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Volunteers: Family cleans up their community park. Recycling bin.
Baltimore Awarded Federal Funding for Environmental Education Programs

The city of Baltimore earned some federal funding for environmental education programs. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will provide $120,000…
08.29.19
Columbus Police Car
Dog Walker Stabbed to Death in D.C.

Police in Washington, D.C. are working to find out why a local man stabbed a dog walker to death. According…
08.29.19
US Marines performing training exercise in swamp grass
Marine Corps Enlistee Dies After Strength Test

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old Marine Corps enlistee died after reportedly taking a strength test at a Maryland…
08.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close