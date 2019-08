Southwest Airlines says that one of its planes landed safely at BWI Sunday evening after an indication light came on the flight deck.

Southwest Airlines flight 2796 originally took off from Reagan Airport in Washington D.C. but had to be diverted after an indication light lit up on the flight deck.

See Also: Southwest Airlines Plane From Baltimore Struck By Lightning

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:Fox Baltimore