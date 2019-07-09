Local
Southwest Airlines Plane From Baltimore Struck By Lightning

Lightning

Source: Arthur S. Aubry / Getty

A Southwest Airlines passenger flight from Baltimore was struck by lightning during its journey to San Juan, Puerto Rico this week.

Southwest and Federal Aviation Administration officials said Flight 2133 was diverted and landed safely in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The airline said the diversion was made out of an abundance of caution.

See Also: Man Struck By Lightning In Woodstock, Baltimore County

The plane was removed from service pending inspection and passengers were put on a different plane.

Out of the 168 passengers and six crew members on board, no one was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

