Southwest Airlines Plane From Baltimore Struck By Lightning

A Southwest Airlines passenger flight from Baltimore was struck by lightning during its journey to San Juan, Puerto Rico this week.

Southwest and Federal Aviation Administration officials said Flight 2133 was diverted and landed safely in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The airline said the diversion was made out of an abundance of caution.

The plane was removed from service pending inspection and passengers were put on a different plane.

Out of the 168 passengers and six crew members on board, no one was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Source: CBS Baltimore

