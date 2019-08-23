Baltimore Public Works Employee Allegedly Made Racist, Anti-Semitic Tweets

A Baltimore City Public Works employee who, according to a new report, made 17 tweets “that could be viewed by a reasonable person as intentionally racist, anti-Semitic, or derogatory” no longer works for the city.
The tweets may have been made while the former employee was on city time, the inspector general’s office said in a report.
See Also: Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets About Congressman Cummings Again
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Source:Baltimore CBS Local