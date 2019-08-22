Baltimore Police Sergeant Injured in Shooting Released From Hospital

Baltimore Police Department Sergeant Isaac Carrington is back home after getting shot earlier this month.

More than 100 members of the city’s police and fire departments saluted Carrington outside the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center’s ambulance bay entrance Wednesday as he was loaded into an ambulance and taken away.

“We’re glad that this day is here where he can go home,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said moments after Carrington’s release from the hospital. “He’s not out of the woods yet but we’re praying and asking God to really give him a full recovery and we’re asking everybody else to do the same.

Source: CBS Baltimore

