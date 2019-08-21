Baltimore Teen Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Murder of Police Officer

UPDATE 8/21/19 11:50 AM EST:
Dawnta Harris has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Officer Amy Caprio.
Source: CBS Baltimore
ORIGINAL:
Dawnta Harris, 17, who was convicted of murdering a Baltimore County police officer, is expected to be sentenced Wednesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court in Towson.
In May 2018 officer Amy Caprio responded to a potential burglary in Perry Hall when she confronted then 16-year-old Harris driving a stolen Jeep.
See Also: Dawnta Harris Found Guilty of Killing Officer Amy Caprio
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Source:Fox Baltimore