Baltimore Teen Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Murder of Police Officer

UPDATE 8/21/19 11:50 AM EST:

Dawnta Harris has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Officer Amy Caprio.

Source: CBS Baltimore

ORIGINAL:

Dawnta Harris, 17, who was convicted of murdering a Baltimore County police officer, is expected to be sentenced Wednesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court in Towson.

In May 2018 officer Amy Caprio responded to a potential burglary in Perry Hall when she confronted then 16-year-old Harris driving a stolen Jeep.

See Also: Dawnta Harris Found Guilty of Killing Officer Amy Caprio

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:Fox Baltimore