New Law Allows Students to Take Up to 5 Mental Health Days Starting This School Year

Baltimore Public School's City Schools - Kids

Source: Baltimore Public Schools / Arezo Rahmani

Mental Health Days. We all need them. But, one school district in Oregon is making it a priority.

Supporters of the new law said it will provide needed support for kids of all ages. According to Lane County Public Health’s recent healthy teens survey shows many of our students skip school because of mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Under the law, students will be allowed to take up to five mental health days in a three-month period.

“They’ve had to come up with excuses for how to take care of that and this gives them the opportunity to be very open and be very honest about what’s going on in their life,” said Doug Gouge, with Lane County Public Health.

What do you think? Do Maryland students need mandated mental health days?

Source: Fox Baltimore

