Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington On Life Support After Being Shot In NE Baltimore

Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington is on life support after he was shot multiple times in an incident in northeast Baltimore.
Police were called to the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue around 3:24 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Carrington, 43, suffering from gunshot wounds.
See Also: Baltimore Police to Participate in National Night Out
See Also: Three Men Shot Early Thursday on South Hanover Street
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Source:Fox Baltimore