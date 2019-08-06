Baltimore Police to Participate in National Night Out August 6th

Police officers and members of the community are joining forces Tuesday for National Night Out.
The night will consist of an evening of events intended to generate participation and support for local crime prevention activities.
The annual national event helps to strengthen trust and foster good relationships between the police and the communities they serve.
Here are a list of National Night Out Events in our area.
BALTIMORE
Central District:
Linden Park: 301 McMechen Street 4pm-8pm
McCulloh Homes: 501 Dolphin Street 4pm-8pm
Heritage Gardens: Murphy Lane 4pm-8pm
Druid Heights: 2140 McCulloh Homes 4pm-8pm
Reservoir Hill: Lennox & Bolton 4pm-8pm
Upton: 1200 Etting St 4pm-8pm
Seton Hill: 600 North Paca Street 4pm-8pm
Pedestal Gardens: 325 McMechen Street 5pm-8pm
Southeast District:
Patterson Park: 2301 E. Baltimore 6:30pm-8:30pm
Fells Prospect Community: 400 S Durham Street 6pm
St. Helena Ave: 6509 Colgate Ave 6pm-9pm
Upper Fellls Point Improv: 300 South Chapel St 5pm-8pm
Hatton Senior Center: 2825 Fait Ave 12pm-2pm
John Booth Senior Center: 2801 East Baltimore St 12:15pm-1pm
Washington Hill: 1739 East Pratt Street 6pm-9pm
Douglas Homes: 1500 E. Lexington 6pm- 8pm
Bayview Community: 5900 E. Pratt St 6pm-8:30pm
Eastern District
ED Comm. Relation Coun: 300 blk E. 22nd Street 5pm-8pm
Ashland Ave Association: Eager St. & Montford Ave 4pm-10pm
Operation C.U.R.E. 500 Blk E.22nd St 5pm-8pm
Pleasant View Gardens: 201 North Asquith Street 6:30pm-8pm
New Broadway East: 900 Wolfe Street 4pm-8pm
Oliver Senior Center: 1700 N. Gay St. 11am-2pm
Oliver Comm. Association: 1400 E. Oliver St. 4pm-8pm
Northeast District
Goodnow PAL Center: 5311 Goodnow Rd 6pm-9pm
Belair/Edison: 3500 Shannon Dr 6pm-8pm
Hamilton Hills: Reginald F. Lewis High School 6pm-8pm
Orchard Ridge: 4300 Orchard Ridge Rd 4:30pm-8pm
CHUM: Lake Montebello 6pm-8pm
YMCA: 900 E. 33rd St 6pm-9pm
Northern District
Govans Manor: 5220 York Rd 6pm-9pm
Old Goucher Community: East 23rd & Calvert St 6pm-9pm
Harwood Community: 420 East 27th Street 4pm-8pm
Charles Village Civic Assn: 2801 North Charles Street 6pm-8pm
Chinquapin Park – Belvedere: Arbor Oakes Community Center 7pm-9pm
Waverly/Lakeside: 900 E 33rd Street 6pm-8pm
Hampden Community: 1101 Winston Ave 6pm-8pm
Parklane Neighborhood: 4600 Lanier Ave 6pm-10pm
Coldspring — New Town: 4800 Tamarind 6pm-9pm
Woodbourne McCabe: 5200 Alhambra 6:30pm-8:30pm
Northwest District
Delta Sigma Theta: 2501 Springhill Avenue 4pm-8pm
Neighborhood United: 5011 Arbtus Ave. 6:30pm-8pm
Zeta Center: 4501 Reistertown Rd. 12:30pm-1:30pm
Glen Neighborhood: Glen Ave & Key Ave 6pm-8pm
Fallstaff Improvement: 3801 Fallstaff Rd. 6pm-8pm
WWFF-BOC Community: 3204 Chelsea Terrace. 4pm-6pm
Forest Park Senior Center: 4801 Liberty Heights Ave. 4pm-7pm
Forest Park Golf Neighbors: 4210 Ethland Ave. 6-8:30pm
Garwyn Oaks: 2610 Garrison Blvd 4pm-8pm
Greater NW: MTA Lot Wabash Ave. 5pm-8pm
Edward A. Myerberg Center: 3101 Fallstaff Rd. 12pm-1pm
Cheswolde Neighborhood: 2800 Blk. Hanson Ave. 6pm-8pm
Western District
Fayette Outreach: 2401 Liberty Heights, 4pm-8pm
Bridgeview: 2401 Liberty Heights. 4pm-8pm
Greater Mondawmin 2401 Liberty Heights 4pm-8pm
Western District Comm Council: 2401 Liberty Heights. 4pm-8pm
Penn North: 2401 Liberty Heights. 4pm-8pm
Robert W. Coleman: 2401 Liberty Heights 4pm-8pm
Panway Community: 2401 Liberty Heights. 4pm-8pm
Southwest District
Allendale Community: 3610 W Mulberry St. 6pm-9pm
Edgewood Community: 835 Allendale. 6pm-9pm
Edmondson Village: 835 Allendale. 6pm-9pm
Uplands HOA: 4520 Scarlet Oak Lane. 5pm-8pm
Mount Oliver Community: 300 block Font Hill. 5pm-8pm
Medwick-Garth: Medwick/Edmondson. 6pm-9pm
Dickeyville: Kernan Bldg Forest Pk. 6pm-8pm
Irvington Community: 4117 Frederick Ave. 5pm-8pm
Southern District
Lakeland Community: 2900 Wegworth Lane. 6pm-8pm
City of Refuge: 901 Pontiac Ave. 6pm-8pm
Ridgelys Delight: Conway Park. 6pm-9pm
Violetville: 1095 Josh Ave. 6pm-9pm
Cherry Hill: 600 Cherry Hill Road. 5pm-8pm
Source: Fox Baltimore
