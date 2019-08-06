newsletter
Can Anything Good Come Out of Nazareth (Baltimore)?

Listen to Rev. Dr. Harold A. Carter Jr., pastor at New Shiloh Baptist sermon from Sunday, August 4, 2019. Rev Dr. Carter Jr. ask, “Can anything come from Nazareth (Baltimore)?”
Aired on the Larry Young Morning Show, 1010 WOLB on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  Listen to the Larry Young Morning Show Monday through Friday from 6am to 10am and please visit the New Shiloh Baptist Church located at: 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD 21217. There are two Sunday Worship times which are 8:30 AM & 11:00 AM.

