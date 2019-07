Our Larry Young will be featured in Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus’ upcoming documentary on the history of the political group.

Young is a former member of the Maryland Senate. Check out his appearance in the trailer below.

The full movie is set to be released this November.

See Also: Larry Young Featured on Fox 45’s ‘Project Baltimore’ Regarding City Schools Lawsuit

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: