Larry Young Featured on Fox 45’s ‘Project Baltimore’ Regarding City Schools Lawsuit

We are truly proud of the work that Larry Young, “The Coach” (Butch McAdams) and “J.J.” (James Johnson) put into the Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB, but today we are extremely proud about the Larry Young Morning Show being featured on Fox 45 News.

Read an excerpt below and click on the link below to read the full story over at Fox Baltimore.

Parents and taxpayers are finally hearing from Baltimore City Schools after Fox45 sued the district to get public documents North Avenue didn’t want you to see.

City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises appeared this week on The Larry Young Morning show on WOLB radio.

Two weeks ago, Young challenged Santelises to explain why City Schools went to court with Fox45 over the release of internal grade changing investigations. That decision to withhold public records, cost taxpayers more than $175,000 in legal bills. But even though Fox45 won the lawsuit nearly five months ago, Santelises said she couldn’t talk about it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: