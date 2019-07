Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., responded to President Trump’s comments regarding Baltimore and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings,joining other local leaders who have spoken out.

Gov.Hogan pressed that many officials are working to fight violence with 500 additional police officers sent to Baltimore, around 2,000 arrests, stricter sentencing for repeat offenders, tearing down 4,000 buildings through Project C.O.R.E and investing $5 billion into the city.

