Baltimore Woman Sentenced to Prison for Role in Retail Theft Ring

Shopping for spring

Source: fstop123 / Getty

A 55-year-old Baltimore woman will spend 5 years in prison for taking part in a retail theft ring at stores across Maryland.

From January 2017 through June 2017, Lisa Williams as well as other boosters targeted Victoria’s Secret and PINK, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hollister, Sunglass Hut, Lens Crafters, True Religion, JC Penny and Ulta.

They would would enter retail stores together, select large amounts of merchandise from store displays, conceal the items in large bags and then leave without paying.

More than $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

In June 2017, Maryland State Police executed a search warrant at Williams’ home. The search recovered 99 boxes of accessories and clothing, many of which still had price tags and security sensors attached.

