Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial

Meek Mill has been granted a new trial after a Pennsylvania appeals court has thrown out Meek’s decade-old conviction. He will be granted a new trial after a long battle to overturn a 2008 conviction.

I’m not on probation right now…new label deal with jayz!!! Today was lit already 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ “wtf GOD” you be acting a fool 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 24, 2019

According to Fox 29, “The unanimous three-judge opinion Wednesday grants the rapper born Robert Williams a new trial because of new evidence of alleged police corruption. The Pennsylvania Superior Court also overturned the trial judge’s parole violation findings that sent the entertainer back to prison in 2017 for five months.

On Instagram, Meek shared the news with the caption “As of right now I’m not on probation and I am not a felon anymore today was mega!!!”.

“Although he was not charged federally with the other officers in the narcotics unit, Graham resigned from the police department prior to being formally dismissed,” DA Larry Krasner’s office wrote, referring to a 2015 police corruption trial that ended with the acquittal of six officers. “The Commonwealth cannot call a witness whose credibility it mistrusts.”

So what comes next? Prosecutors could choose to drop the case if a new trial is granted, leaving Meek Mill free of the court’s oversight. The court typically takes several months to rule.

This news comes just a day after Meek announced his official partnership for his record label Dream Chasers with Jay-Z!

Read more on what the DA has to say via Fox 29 here.

Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted July 24, 2019

