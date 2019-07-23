Local
HomeLocal

Two Inmates Died Within 90 Minutes Of Each Other

Leave a comment
Stephen Moyer, Secretary of the Maryland Dept of Public Safety and Correctional Services, tours the Correctional Institution for Women with the warden, Margaret Chippendale.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirms two inmates died within an hour and half of each other Monday at the Eastern Correctional Institution on the Eastern Shore.

Around 6:10 p.m., a 51-year old man was found unresponsive in his cell. He was pronounced dead at Peninsula General Medical Center.

Just before 7:30 p.m., a 43-year old man was also found unresponsive in his cell.

See Also: KKK-Linked Former Prison Guard Who Plotted Death Of Black Inmate Loses Legal Battle

The man was transported to the same hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death after autopsies.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Two Inmates Died Within 90 Minutes Of Each Other was originally published on 92q.com

inmates , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Teenage Girl Shot During a Fight In South…

A teenage girl was shot during a fight on Monday night in South Baltimore. City police say around 10:45 p.m.,…
07.24.19
Two Inmates Died Within 90 Minutes Of Each…

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirms two inmates died within an hour and half of each…
07.24.19
City Council Bill To Help Baltimore’s Youth Cope…

A new City Council bill proposal seeks to help Baltimore’s youth cope with trauma. According to a report, it’s estimated…
07.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close