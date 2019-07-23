Two Inmates Died Within 90 Minutes Of Each Other

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirms two inmates died within an hour and half of each other Monday at the Eastern Correctional Institution on the Eastern Shore.

Around 6:10 p.m., a 51-year old man was found unresponsive in his cell. He was pronounced dead at Peninsula General Medical Center.

Just before 7:30 p.m., a 43-year old man was also found unresponsive in his cell.

The man was transported to the same hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death after autopsies.

Dre Johnson Posted July 23, 2019

